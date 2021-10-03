It’s dyslexia awareness month and I want to share a message of hope for the future. More than ever, the world really needs dyslexic thinking.

I simply wouldn’t be where I am today if I wasn’t dyslexic. In the real world, dyslexia can be a huge advantage. Many people with dyslexia have great imaginations, creativity and problem-solving skills. In fact, many of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs and inventors are dyslexic.

Kev Wolf

If you’re struggling with dyslexia: Don’t be discouraged. Dyslexia is just a different way of seeing the world, a different way of processing information, and a different way of coming up with great ideas.

It’s time for schools and businesses to start valuing the massive benefits dyslexia can bring. This is the theme of Made by Dyslexia’s new book: This is Dyslexia.

It’s a book for adults and older children that redefines what it means to be dyslexic in the 21st century. It is written by Kate Griggs, the founder of Made By Dyslexia, and it details some of the challenges and opportunities she has encountered on her own personal journey with dyslexia and the change she really wants to bring about: that every dyslexic is supported to reach their full potential.

Made by Dyslexia

New research by ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions and Made By Dyslexia finds that by 2025, 50 per cent of all jobs will be done by machines and the skills that humans need to set themselves apart and compete in this new hybrid workforce of the future are Dyslexic Thinking skills.

This extraordinary performance by poet and activist Asma Elbadawi sums up perfectly the challenges faced by dyslexics and what is at stake. If we are to solve the big problems of our time: We need the innovators, storytellers and entrepreneurs more than we need a world free of spelling mistakes.

So, whether you’re dyslexic or not, it’s time to value dyslexic thinking and the vital role it can play in all our futures.

This is Dyslexia will be released 7 October 2021 but it is available to pre-order now.

Head over to Made By Dyslexia to find out more about its free teacher training, workplace guides and its other brilliant resources and books for all ages.