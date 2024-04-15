The Strive Challenge comes to Necker Island

One of my favourite moments of every year is going on the Strive Challenge, a challenge my children Sam and Holly and nephew Noah started a decade ago to test ourselves physically and mentally, while raising funds for good causes.

We have been fortunate to experience countless magical experiences in remarkable places during Strive Challenges, from climbing Mt Etna, Mont Blanc, Mt Kenya, Mt Toubkal and the Matterhorn, to exploring beautiful Bhutan, jumping into frozen lakes in Lapland and seeing the Northern Lights.

Adam Slama

This upcoming Strive will be a little different but no less special – we’re hosting it here in the British Virgin Islands on Necker Island. I can’t wait to welcome the Strivers to my home and put them through their paces on my favourite challenges.

The challenge will include a cycle extravaganza around the infamous Virgin Gorda circuit (where I took a tumble not too long ago - don't worry, the road has since been repaved!) There will also be kayaking, hobie sailing, snorkeling, kitesurfing, e-foiling, hiking on Salt island, scuba diving, yoga, beach olympics and a mega swim from Oil Nut Bay to Necker Island.

Branson Family

A wonderful by-product of Strive is that it kickstarted my fitness program many years ago, because one wants to be fighting fit for it. I think pretty much everyone who has been on Strive has stuck to healthy plans ever since - it makes it so much more enjoyable pushing ourselves biking, hiking, swimming and whatever other challenges Noah and co dream up for us.

Strive always attracts a diverse and interesting group, from disruptive entrepreneurs to passionate philanthropists, forward thinking investors to inspiring business leaders – all with fascinating stories to tell. This time around, serial entrepreneur Meghan Asha and Peloton's Head Instructor, Robin Arzón, are joining us as co-hosts too.

Adam Slama

Everyone who takes on the Strive Challenge has been impacted by the education system in one way or another, and is determined to transform it for the better. Over the years, our various challenges have raised over £7.75m for Big Change – which has spent a decade backing different education leaders and projects that are challenging the system.

Adam Slama

Strive includes everything I could want out of a week – it raises money for good causes, gets a wonderful group of people together, is a lot of fun, and tests each of us to our limits. If you want to join us this coming August 16th to 22nd on Necker Island, reach out to the Strive Challenge team and get involved.