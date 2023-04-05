Virgin Hotels New York City really is magnificent. From Virgin Megastores to Virgin Records to our airlines, New York has always been a special place for the Virgin brand and it’s brilliant we now have a place to call home in the heart of Manhattan. The team has done a terrific job building the hotel from the ground up and it has been wonderful to see our customers enjoying the Virgin experience.

In true Virgin style, the team closed off the road outside the hotel and Colton Ryan, from the cast of the Broadway musical New York, New York, gave the city an exclusive performance. Considering the hotel is located right on the Broadway, it felt a fitting way to mark the opening phase of the hotel.

Steck Studios

The grand opening of Virgin Hotels New York City follows hot on the heels of Virgin Hotels in Edinburgh, our first hotel in Europe, and adds to our US portfolio alongside Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans.

It was great to speak at the World Dyslexia Assembly and meet some of the brilliant speakers that took part, who are changing hearts and minds and reframing dyslexia as something to be proud of. Virgin Hotels New York City hosted a gala dinner and the Sky Lounge is such an incredible setting for events - it’s on the 38th floor of the hotel with panoramic views of nearly the entire New York skyline.

Virgin Atlantic was also in town to showcase their new A330neo with an activation on the streets of New York. They painted a London taxi red and decked out the inside in the style of the new plane. I took a ride around with The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, talking about our exciting new routes, how the new plane will be a transformation to our fleet – and all the places Virgin Points can take you.

Alongside flights and hotel stays, Virgin Experience Gifts is another thing you can redeem your Virgin Points on. The team is adding thousands of new experiences to the Virgin Experience Gifts website across the US, so there’s something for everyone. We gave one of the experiences a try and climbed the largest ascent in the world at Edge. More on this later.

Thank you for having me New York. Head over to Virgin Hotels to book a stay and download Virgin Red to earn and spend Virgin Points on great rewards.