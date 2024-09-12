The fitness challenge that changed my life

As I look back on a sandy, salty, heart-thumping, and wonderful week of the Strive X Challenge we hosted on Necker, I can say (without exaggeration) that the Strive Challenge has changed my life. The challenges we run throughout the year are one of the only times my diary is completely locked down, as I wouldn’t miss them for the world.

@HiJack

In case you’re not familiar, the Strive Challenge entails a week of extreme endurance events, which raises money for Big Change – the education charity co-founded by my children (Holly and Sam), and my nephew (Noah). Everyone who joins Strive has been impacted by the education system in one way or another, and is determined to transform it for the better. Over the years, our various challenges have raised over £8 million for Big Change – which has spent more than a decade backing different education leaders and projects that are challenging the system. At the end of each day on every Strive Challenge, we all gather together to share ideas on how the education system can be transformed and made fit for the future. The people who join Strive tend to be entrepreneurs, students, and educators – aka people who really get things done! As a result, these conversations are always lead to wonderful new ideas, actions and projects.

@HiJack

This most recent adventure on Necker was as special as ever. We splashed through a mammoth swim from Necker to Moskito Island, we hiked on Norman Island (which was the inspiration for Treasure Island!), kayaked, sailed, e-foiled, snorkelled, scuba dived, kite-surfed, and cycled the steep hills of Virgin Gorda. We also completed a series of Beach Olympics, in case the list above wasn’t long enough!

@HiJack

Fitness is such an important part of my life, and I have Strive to thank for that. It gives me a real purpose and source of motivation. The first Strive Challenge we did was in 2014, where we rowed, ran, cycled, hiked and climbed our way from London to the summit of the Matterhorn. I would set off an hour before the other Strivers, as I was double their age and I needed the head start!

Image by Jack Brockway

For every Strive Challenge that followed, I trained harder and harder and I felt my body become stronger and stronger. Having a regular (and very intense) challenge to work towards has knocked my body back into the shape it was in during my twenties! I’m now among the fastest of the Strive pack… and I get that extra hour of sleep back!

@HiJack

It’s difficult to describe how special Strive is, but these wonderful photos say a thousand words. Here’s more about the brilliant work Big Change is doing to bring the education system into the 21st century and help young people find a love of learning.