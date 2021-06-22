Menu
Richard Branson’s Blog
Holly Branson’s Blog
Books
Book a Branson

The 90 Miles Podcast

Virgin Galactic
Richard Branson's signature
Richard Branson
Published on 22 June 2021

It was great to take part in the 90 Miles Podcast, talking about how entrepreneurship can have a positive impact on the world and how we learn and grow as entrepreneurs throughout our business career.

I joined the wonderful host, Brett Perlmutter, and Rancel Ruana, the CEO of Bajanda, an independent Cuban ride-hailing service with more than 34,000 users.

I always find it interesting to hear about growing start-ups in other parts of the world. I’ve had a keen interest in Cuba since Virgin Atlantic first launched flights to the island in 2005. It’s a place with such a rich culture, friendly people and beautiful scenery.

The 90 Miles Podcast highlights the advancements happening in tech, culture and the arts in Havana and throughout Cuba. It’s a pivotal time for Cuba as so many entrepreneurs are starting new tech businesses. Rancel is one of these entrepreneurs and it was great to learn more about his company, get insights into what makes him tick and chat about the need to be able to learn from failure.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and Soundcloud.

More articles
View all >
Richard Branson and friends when they were students
Holly

Entrepreneurs in modern times: Born or made?

23 January 2019
Richard Branson with his father Ted in front of a Virgin Trains train
Richard

Life lessons from my father

19 June 2015
Richard Branson and Halla Tomas sitting behind microphones in the SiriusXM studio, smiling at the camera
Richard

Listening, learning and leadership with Halla Tómasdóttir

29 January 2020