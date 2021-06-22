It was great to take part in the 90 Miles Podcast, talking about how entrepreneurship can have a positive impact on the world and how we learn and grow as entrepreneurs throughout our business career.

I joined the wonderful host, Brett Perlmutter, and Rancel Ruana, the CEO of Bajanda, an independent Cuban ride-hailing service with more than 34,000 users.

I always find it interesting to hear about growing start-ups in other parts of the world. I’ve had a keen interest in Cuba since Virgin Atlantic first launched flights to the island in 2005. It’s a place with such a rich culture, friendly people and beautiful scenery.

The 90 Miles Podcast highlights the advancements happening in tech, culture and the arts in Havana and throughout Cuba. It’s a pivotal time for Cuba as so many entrepreneurs are starting new tech businesses. Rancel is one of these entrepreneurs and it was great to learn more about his company, get insights into what makes him tick and chat about the need to be able to learn from failure.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and Soundcloud.