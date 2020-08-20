Thanking Cuba’s doctors and nurses

The efforts of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis all around the world have been and continue to be remarkable. I wanted to particularly thank Cuba’s medical personnel for travelling to the British Virgin Islands and so many other islands and countries to support the response to COVID-19.

Cuba is renowned for its scientific and medical prowess and is a long-time partner of many countries in providing healthcare during times of crisis. Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has saved over 80,000 lives since 2005 and has been fighting COVID-19 in 27 countries. The country sent hundreds of health workers to support Caribbean hurricane relief efforts in 2017 and has often supported the region in health emergencies, such as the Ebola crisis.

During the current pandemic, Cuba has sent medical teams all over the world, including to Spain, Italy and South Africa. In the Caribbean alone, they have deployed teams of doctors and nurses to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Belize, Jamaica, and Suriname.

The work of Cuba’s doctors and nurses, especially their willingness to help others abroad, is extraordinary. Cuba is not a wealthy country, which makes what they’re doing even more remarkable.

A campaign is up and running to award Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade a Nobel Peace Prize, to recognise their selfless work for the common good. I believe this brilliant group are more than worthy of a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. I know that in the BVI the people are really grateful for their efforts, and am sure this appreciation is echoed throughout the world.