Test driving Virgin Voyages’ RockStar suite

It’s really important for us to keep moving the Virgin brand forward, and that’s exactly what Virgin Voyages is doing by reinventing cruising and bringing the romance back to sea travel. But it’s also lovely to celebrate where you’ve come from, and I love how these suites celebrate Virgin’s musical heritage and how we got our start in the music industry. Running a record company was a lot of fun, and we wanted to instil that energy and spirit into the RockStar Suites.

We were thrilled that Spice Girl Geri Horner joined us to spice up the London launch of Virgin Voyages. We signed The Spice Girls as an unknown group many years ago and I couldn’t think of anyone better suited to give our RockStar Suites a test run.

I’m a big believer in getting feedback and I wanted to know if other people would be as excited to stay in a RockStar Suite as I am.

We set Geri loose in a ‘Glamorous’ Suite, one of our Mega RockStar Suites, (which offers all the wonderful things you’ll find in a RockStar Suite plus a few extras) and told her to enjoy all the suite has to offer – and she really took it for a ride.

We want our guests to really feel like RockStars, so if they stay in a RockStar Suite they will get backstage access, a RockStar Agent Service, private transfers, premium WiFi, access to a private member’s club onboard, and even a nightly express swimwear drying service.

Mega RockStars get a few extras to make them feel even more special. They’ll get their own personal make-up team, an outdoor shower, a personalised bottomless bar, free drinks anywhere on board, a daily pass for the Redemption Spa thermal suite, and complimentary laundry service.

As you can see in the video, Geri took full advantage of all the suite had to offer. She had so much fun I couldn’t get hold of her to ask her how it went, but from the looks of things I can see she had a great time.