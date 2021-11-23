Tasting UPSIDE chicken

Yes, it tastes like chicken – the best chicken I’ve ever tasted in my life.

As a proud investor in UPSIDE, the leading company in the cultivated meat, poultry and seafood industry, I was fortunate to be offered an early taste of its new offering. I had got to try UPSIDE’s cultivated meat once before, on Necker Island a few years ago, but the delicious, real meat grown directly from animal cells has got even better since then.

Uma and the team joined us on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady recently to show us what they have been up to. Virgin Voyages already has a reputation as the best place to dine on the seven seas. The Test Kitchen is our laboratory-like eatery on board, which serves our most boundary-pushing dishes. So it felt the perfect location to try UPSIDE meats’ new offering.

As you can see in the video, the experience didn’t disappoint. The main chicken dish was fantastic, and then the tikka masala – one of my favourite dishes - was a real treat. I couldn’t resist bringing my team over to try everything – it was too good to keep to myself.

UPSIDE recently opened the most advanced cultivated meat production facility in the world, in Emeryville, California. It is designed to produce any species of meat, poultry and seafood – in both ground and whole cut formats – directly from animal cells, instead of relying on raising and slaughtering animals.

Upside Foods

It was great to catch up with Uma onboard and hear more about how cultivated meat is going to have a huge positive impact on the environment, animal welfare and public health. We invest in people as much as ideas, and we really see with Uma and the team at UPSIDE a group determined to make a difference.

Cultivated meat is developing quickly in order to scale to meet the world’s growing demand for meat. It's so exciting seeing how UPSIDE has transformed from such a bold idea into a reality and I can’t wait for more people to try it.