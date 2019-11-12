Tail to Sail with Virgin Australia and Virgin Voyages

When Sydneysiders hopped on the local ferry this morning, their usual commute turned into a celebration of Aussie culture, feel good flying and setting sail on new adventures.

We have all been dismayed to see the news about the catastrophic fires in New South Wales and Queensland, and my heart goes out all those impacted by the fires and the brave emergency services personnel and volunteers working to contain them.

In Sydney, we were determined to put a smile on people’s faces. Together with the wonderful Virgin Australia and Virgin Voyages teams, we handed out fairy bread and lamingtons, traditional Aussie treats you’ll be able to enjoy on board Virgin Voyages, our new cruise company.

Image from Virgin Voyages

We were there to announce our Tail to Sail packages, allowing Aussies to buy one-stop-shop packages to travel with Virgin Australia to Miami and board Virgin Voyages ship, Scarlet Lady. Tail to Sail packages include return flights from the East Coast (Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne) to Miami, accommodation in Miami and a Virgin Voyages cruise to destinations such as the US, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

After the ferry, we headed to Pitt St Mall to give Aussies on their coffee breaks the chance to win big in a special Windows to the World competition. Virgin Voyages’ CCO, Nirmal Saverimuttu, joined me as we played Tail to Sail, with punters tossing a coin to win prizes ranging from towels to flights and rucksacks to cruises.

I’ve always loved coming to Australia and am delighted to launch this new partnership between two iconic brands in our Virgin family, which will bring more of our Virgin magic Down Under and allow Aussies to experience our wonderful Virgin service across Virgin Australia and Virgin Voyages.

I’m immensely proud of the new Virgin Voyages brand; in building it we took the time to think through every detail and craft a unique experience that brings to life the Virgin and disrupts the travel industry. I can’t wait to hear what Aussies think of our new endeavour.

As Paul Scurrah, CEO of Virgin Australia, said: “The Virgin service and our distinctive personality is at the heart of everything our brands do.” There’s so much in common across the brilliant brands, and Tail to Sail a great opportunity for Australians to enjoy the experiences we provide whether in the seas or the skies.

Head over to virginaustralia.com/tailstosails to book your Tail to Sail package and go to Virgin Voyages to find out more about our new cruise company.