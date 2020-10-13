Strive Challenge 2020

Taking on the Strive Challenge is always one of my favourite adventures of the year.

In the past six years, we have climbed mountains, cycled hundreds of kilometres, kayaked across lakes, swam across seas and given ourselves more blisters than I can count to try and get out of our comfort zones and push ourselves to our limits.

Image from Virgin.com

It’s all in aid of raising money for Big Change, the education charity set up by Holly and Sam that works to help set children up to thrive in life. Like most things this year, the Strive Challenge is a rather different experience. This year it is a virtual challenge and the best thing about that is absolutely anyone can get involved and take part. Every pound raised for Big Change will go directly towards supporting 10 pioneering projects, who are responding to the urgent needs of young people, parents and teachers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst also laying the foundations for long-term positive change for all young people.

Image from Katie Doo

I took on the 10 mile hike this weekend with some of the Necker team, and it was brilliant to get away from my phone and iPad and get some fresh air in some great company. It was a good warm up for what comes next - the 100k cycle.

There are five Strive stages over the next five weeks and you can get involved and you can get involved to complete as much or as little of the adventure as you feel up to.

While we may not be striving side-by-side this year, we’re still striving for Big Change together.