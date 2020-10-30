Menu
Strive challenge: 100k cycle and swim completed

Richard Branson standing on the beach about to go for a swim
Richard Branson's signature
Richard Branson
Published on 30 October 2020
I had been looking forward to the 100km cycle because I knew it would be the most challenging stage of the Strive Challenge for me.

I set off with Emily and Charlotte, who are on our Necker team, and our personal trainer Katie.

We had planned to do the 100km cycle along fairly flat ground but Katie wasn’t having any of it. As we set off, she suggested going around Tortola through the mountains. 4,500ft later, we were all completely exhausted in the baking sun, but we all felt like we had all pushed through our moments of doubt and achieved something wonderful.

That’s what the Strive Challenge is all about: having a growth mindset. It can be really easy to stay in your comfort zone but that’s not where the magic happens. When I hear that little voice in the back of my head telling me to stop or to slow down, that’s when I know I must keep going. When you reach your limits and you push past them, there really is no other feeling like it.

The Strive Challenge is a yearly event where we take on huge fitness challenges to raise money for the education charity Holly and Sam founded called Big Change.

We also took on the swim this week, swimming around the island. When I started the swim I was marvelling at how beautiful the sea was and all the wonders of life it contained - but by the end I was just trying to keep my arms turning and my head above water.

This year the Strive Challenge is virtual, and the best thing about that is absolutely anyone can get involved. I’ve been following along and watching 150 people taking part and posting their progress on social media from all around the world.

View this post on Instagram

We’re loving seeing the next generation of strivers joining in on our Virtual STRIVE Challenge 🤩 @jonnoelliott and his son Harrison are taking on every stage of the challenge together - and have already completed the 10km run! We strive for @bigchangecharity so that every young person is set up to thrive in a constantly changing world. To see young people like Harrison joining his dad in striving for this cause is truly humbling. What an awesome certificate his sisters awarded him too. Go Jonno and Harrison! 🙌 We’re just over halfway through the five week challenge - so there’s still time to sign up and join our global team of strivers. Follow the link in our bio 🔗 #WeSTRIVE #VirtualSTRIVE2020

A post shared by Strive Challenge (@strivechallenge) on

Holly and Sam took the cycle on in British wind and rain – Holly said her hands were so cold at the end she couldn’t even take her helmet off. Well done for both taking part!

View this post on Instagram

Attempt two at the @strivechallenge 100km cycle leg featuring @bransonsam and our good friend Rory @thecamelcollection.We set off knowing there would be a few rain showers but we’re not expecting, torrential rain most the day, 27km p/h winds and a nice hail storm on the home stretch... My hands were so cold at the end of it I couldn't take my helmet or shoes off - Freddie had to do it for me! Sam crashed his bike and I flew into back of him but managed to land on my feet. Poor Sam, that was game over for him and so it will be a two attempt cycle leg for him too. That’s the 10k run done, the 100k cycle, just the hike, triathlon and swim to go! Good luck to all my fellow #strivers out there in this weather - loving all your updates - you’re all winners! And for those of you feeling inspired it’s not too late to sign up and join us! Head to @strivechallenge for all the details! 🙌🏽🤍 #WESTRIVE

A post shared by Holly Branson (@holly_branson) on

I'm looking forward to the final stage this weekend: the triathlon.

If you want to get involved, there is still time to sign up for as many stages as you want to take on: the 10 mile hike, 10km run, 100k cycle, a 1km swim and a triathlon (1k swim, 20km bike and 10km run), or all of them!

