Strive challenge: 100k cycle and swim completed

I had been looking forward to the 100km cycle because I knew it would be the most challenging stage of the Strive Challenge for me.

I set off with Emily and Charlotte, who are on our Necker team, and our personal trainer Katie.

Katie Doo

We had planned to do the 100km cycle along fairly flat ground but Katie wasn’t having any of it. As we set off, she suggested going around Tortola through the mountains. 4,500ft later, we were all completely exhausted in the baking sun, but we all felt like we had all pushed through our moments of doubt and achieved something wonderful.

Katie Doo

That’s what the Strive Challenge is all about: having a growth mindset. It can be really easy to stay in your comfort zone but that’s not where the magic happens. When I hear that little voice in the back of my head telling me to stop or to slow down, that’s when I know I must keep going. When you reach your limits and you push past them, there really is no other feeling like it.

Katie Doo

The Strive Challenge is a yearly event where we take on huge fitness challenges to raise money for the education charity Holly and Sam founded called Big Change.

We also took on the swim this week, swimming around the island. When I started the swim I was marvelling at how beautiful the sea was and all the wonders of life it contained - but by the end I was just trying to keep my arms turning and my head above water.

This year the Strive Challenge is virtual, and the best thing about that is absolutely anyone can get involved. I’ve been following along and watching 150 people taking part and posting their progress on social media from all around the world.

Holly and Sam took the cycle on in British wind and rain – Holly said her hands were so cold at the end she couldn’t even take her helmet off. Well done for both taking part!

I'm looking forward to the final stage this weekend: the triathlon.

If you want to get involved, there is still time to sign up for as many stages as you want to take on: the 10 mile hike, 10km run, 100k cycle, a 1km swim and a triathlon (1k swim, 20km bike and 10km run), or all of them!