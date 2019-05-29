Ahoy South Dakota!

Where are you? You’re missing from our latest adventure. Out of all the states in the US, you’re the only one who hasn’t booked to get onboard with us at Virgin Voyages. A huge thank you to the other 49 states that have – we can’t wait to make waves with you.

But South Dakota, for a state with a place called Rapid City, you’re really taking your time. I was beginning to take your absence personally, and then I read a shocking fact… did you know on average you travel less than all other Americans?

South Dakota uses a national low of just 4.3 vacation days to travel, which is just 26 per cent of your average dedicated time off.

Image from Virgin Voyages

Not surprisingly, South Dakotans also experience higher levels of stress. This concerns me. I’ve always been a huge advocate for the benefits of travel – it opens the mind and heart, bolsters health, brings us closer, inspires us to innovate, and has the potential to change our lives for good. I believe travel is so important for the human spirit that I have spent most my life working to find ways to make it more efficient, more sustainable, and more exciting.

This is exactly what we’re doing with Virgin Voyages. Everything, from our ships to our service, is designed to make sailing with us an out-of-the-ordinary experience. We’re not stuck in cruise-control, we’re in the business of changing lives for the better.

Image from Tania Steere

Ahead of our maiden voyage, we're looking for a rambunctious group of rebels, rogues and eccentrics, to answer the call and set sail with us through uncharted waters. It’s going to be an epic adventure.

It’s time you took a break. Are you in?

We hope to sea you soon,

Richard Branson (and the Virgin Voyages crew)