When we started Virgin 50 years ago, I had no idea that we would go from a record label to a spaceline, from a scrawled script to a global brand. What I did know is we wanted to do things differently, we wanted to make a positive impact, we wanted to have fun, and we wanted to create a distinct mark on the world. Well, it’s been quite a journey so far, and as we celebrate our 50th birthday we are taking a special look behind the scenes of the culture and creativity that make the Virgin brand unique.

Introducing something I’ve been very excited about…Virgin By Design. This book is an inside look at how the brand has been built. It’s been beautifully crafted and tells the complete history of Virgin over the past 50 years, featuring various dreams that have been turned into reality.

Whether it is the stories surrounding seminal artists like Mike Oldfield and The Sex Pistols, or the marketing magic behind classic airline and mobile campaigns, this is a unique look behind the scenes of Virgin.

But a business is nothing more or less than its people, and fittingly this book is made by many. At its heart, it is the story of the individuals and teams who have created and reinvented Virgin for the past five decades, and are pushing our brand into the future.

I’m so proud of the individuals and the teams who’ve built Virgin into what it is today, many of whom will help guide you through this book. They’re the only group of people who’ve created eighteen billion-dollar companies and organisations from scratch in twelve completely different sectors.

We’ve got lots of surprises in store with Virgin By Design, so keep your eyes peeled on virgin.com and our social channels in the coming months. In the meantime, order Virgin By Design now.