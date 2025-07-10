Screw it, let’s do it: how Virgin’s adventure mindset built a global brand

If there’s one philosophy that’s defined my life as an entrepreneur, it’s this: Screw it, let’s do it.

This go-for-it attitude has fuelled Virgin’s growth for more than 50 years — from record stores to airlines, cruises, hotels, and even space travel. Adventure and entrepreneurship go hand in hand. If you want to build something new, you’ve got to take that first step — even when you don’t have all the answers.

Starting Virgin Records: learning by doing

When I launched Virgin Records, I was young, dyslexic, and had no formal business training. But I was passionate about music and determined to create space for artists to thrive. Like many entrepreneurs, I learned by doing: making decisions, adapting quickly, and building confidence through momentum. The Virgin brand wasn’t part of a master plan. We followed our curiosity, spotted broken experiences, and tried to do things differently.

From frustration to innovation

One of the best examples of Virgin’s entrepreneurial spirit began with a travel mishap. Stranded after a flight cancellation, I chartered a plane, scribbled “Virgin Airways – $39 one way” on a blackboard, and sold seats to fellow passengers. That moment of creative problem-solving sparked the launch of Virgin Atlantic. Often, the spark of a great business idea is simply asking: What if? What if this could be done better? What if no one else is doing it because they’re afraid to try?

What about failure?

Not every “what if” works out — and that’s OK. During the dot-com era in the 2000s, we jumped headfirst into all kinds of ideas. Some took off. Others didn’t. We learned from all of them.

Virgin Cola (hard to beat an entrenched brand)

Virgin Brides (missed product-market fit)

Virgin Cars (trust in online car buying wasn’t there yet)

Virgin Vodka (no clear point of difference)

Virgin Clothes (too crowded and lacked a problem-solving edge)

These launches were full of energy and optimism, but they didn’t all land. Still, every attempt taught us something about timing, differentiation, customer needs, and how far the Virgin brand could stretch.

But here’s the thing: “Screw it, let’s do it” can also lead to success that you never imagined… but you’ll never know if you don’t try.

Why this mindset matters more than ever

Today, perfectionism can be paralysing. There’s pressure to launch flawlessly, to overplan and over-polish. But the real risk is standing still.A “screw it, let’s do it” attitude cuts through the noise. It encourages action over hesitation. And once you take that first step, momentum follows… often in surprising, rewarding ways.

Virgin’s adventure mindset in action

Virgin has always looked for industries where customers are frustrated or bored & asked how we could make things better.

What if flying could be fun again? (Virgin Atlantic)

What if cruises were reinvented for modern travellers? (Virgin Voyages)

What if hotels could feel like home? (Virgin Hotels)

What if every entrepreneur had someone in their corner? (Virgin StartUp)

This mindset keeps us fresh, curious, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. Because often, the best ideas sit just outside your comfort zone.

Virgin’s global brand was built not by playing it safe, but by trusting people, backing ideas, and embracing possibility. We’ve always believed in trying things, adapting, and having fun along the way.

The world needs more entrepreneurs with an adventure mindset. People who are willing to say: Screw it, let’s do it. That’s how industries evolve, businesses grow, and new possibilities come to life.

Even when things don’t go to plan, you’ll have built something. Learned something. And have one hell of a story to tell.