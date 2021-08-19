Sam’s music

So proud of Sam – he’s released his first EP, Seasons Change, under the name Waves Rush In. He is really finding his voice as a musician.

When I heard the first song he released – Colours Fade, written about his late granny Eve – I wondered if he would ever be able to top it. Then came the delightful It’s Cool To Be Kind, followed by Let It Bruise, a poignant song about mental health and allowing yourself to be vulnerable.

Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself brought tears to my eyes. I loved hearing Bellie, Sam’s wonderful wife, collaborate with him on the track. It is such a moving song about togetherness and overcoming, and an important reminder to be gentle with yourself, even when things around you may not quite be going your way.

His latest song, Cold Nights, is the fifth song and together they all make up the EP, which you can listen to now.

Sam has always been creative and thoughtful and it’s wonderful seeing him channel this energy into songwriting and performing. Music has always been such a huge part of my life and career and it’s great seeing him grow and develop as an artist.

Across the Virgin Group, music is still very much at the heart of our brand. Virgin Music Label and Artists Services has evolved from Virgin Records and is a newly launched company to champion and support new talent.

Virgin Money in the UK also supports new artists with its Emerging Stars Programme, shining a light on eight exciting new artists and supporting their growth (you can catch them Up at The O2 next week).

Our satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, paid homage to the brand’s musical roots by naming its launch mission after the first album launched by Virgin Records, Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells. And that’s not to mention our thriving radio stations – from Chris Evans, Graham Norton and co in the UK, to the fabulous teams in Lebanon, Canada, Dubai and beyond.

I’ve always loved how music can bring people together – it has a power to connect people in a way that not many other things can. It helps us make sense of ourselves and the world around us. I hope you enjoy listening to Sam’s music as Waves Rush In and find connection to his words.