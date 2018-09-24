Ryan Reynolds, my new business partner?

I sat down in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, feeling nice and relaxed ahead of a long flight, and looking forward to meeting up with Ryan Reynolds. I knew that Virgin Atlantic had an exclusive partnership with Aviation American Gin, which Ryan owns. What I didn’t know is that Ryan thought we had an even bigger partnership…

You’ll have to watch the video here to see what happened when I met up with (B)Ryan, and what we have planned with Virgin Atlantic and Aviation Gin. He was a bit nervous; he’s new to this entrepreneur business, so I gave him a little advice. But, Ryan, Avia-Virgin-ation? It’s not going to happen…

To celebrate our new partnership, some lucky passengers on board Virgin Atlantic flights on September 30th will be upgraded to a special cocktail flight hosted by bartenders from some of the World’s Best Bars, from The Dead Rabbit in New York to Smugglers Cove in San Francisco. We’ll also be serving Aviation Gin cocktails at London Cocktail Week from October 3rd to 7th, from Employee’s Only First Blush to Black Tail’s Terminal A.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Aviation Gin is born out of a spirit of innovation, so serving it on board Virgin Atlantic flights seemed like the perfect combination. It was great catching up with Ryan and I look forward to our next chat, over a drink – but not over a board meeting!