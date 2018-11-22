Reopening Necker Island

Welcome back! It’s been an incredible journey since Hurricane Irma last year to restore Necker Island and reopen our home to guests.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

There is still a long way to go for the whole of the British Virgin Islands to recover from the hurricane, and we are working hard with Unite BVI and the entire BVI community to support all manner of projects and initiatives. Head over to Unite BVI to see the latest.

The whole team have done an incredible job, and that goes for the Necker Island teeam too. When I think back to the desolation after the hurricane, it is astonishing to think this is the same island. One of our Necker construction team, Sam Boddington, put it well: “The original Necker evolved over the years, whereas this time it’s a revolution!”

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

It simply wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, talent and determination of the whole Necker Island team. Some of us the crew have been here for more than a decade, some are relatively new, but we are one big family and we’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming guests to our island again.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

I wanted to share some of the latest photos from Virgin Limited Edition to give you a sneak peek. Here is one of the more active spots on the island, where all of the watersports are organised, from kitesurfing to Hobie Cat racing, kayaking to snorkelling. We’ve got a wonderful team ready to teach beginners, develop old hands and share their love of the ocean.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

And here’s arguably the place I spend most time on Necker Island – the tennis courts! You can find me practicing my forehands every morning and evening.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

The Great House has been restored with two brand new rooms and an additional Balinese style house; Leha Lo. The Great House is where everybody joins together to chill, to discuss ideas, to dance, to laugh – and of course to take in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean, the Atlantic and neighbouring islands.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

We’ve extended and refreshed the beach pavilion so we can dine out amongst the stunning stars, next to the ocean.

We’ll be reopening further accommodations in the New Year, including a new Bali High complex ad we’ll be sure to share plenty more photos. I know lots of you are eager to see how our new puppy Tofu is settling in and I’ll share some adorable pictures soon.

You can book Necker Island exclusively or enjoy an individual room at one of our celebration weeks, head over to Virgin Limited Edition to find out more. In the meantime, I’m heading back to that tennis court to get some last minute practice in before the Necker Cup!