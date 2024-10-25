Reopening Kasbah Tamadot

Thrilled to reopen Kasbah Tamadot, our spectacular Moroccan boutique hotel in the Atlas Mountains. It has been partially closed for the past year after the region was hit by an earthquake.

I visited just days after the earthquake, and even in the face of adversity, it was inspiring to see the hospitality and the warmth of the Berber people, even when many of them had lost family members and homes.

Tania Steere

I was so proud to see Kasbah Tamadot’s team and the Berber communities come together to support relief efforts alongside the Eve Branson Foundation, raising more than £1 million in its Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund. While the rebuild happened, all of Kasbah’s staff continued to be employed and the Berber Tents remained open to support tourism and relief efforts in the surrounding areas.

We always said we would bring back Kasbah Tamadot better than ever and I’m incredibly thankful to all the wonderful people that have made that happen.

Tania Steere

We celebrated with an opening party and we were all set up and ready to go. The place looked stunning with floating candles in the pool and the light casting a beautiful glow on the Kasbah. It couldn’t have looked better… and then the heavens opened with a torrential downpour (which fortunately in Morocco is a sign of good fortune because it’s so rare). Luckily after the earthquake, we had decided to move the animal shelter and instead turn it into a luxurious tented dining space, so we still had somewhere to dance and celebrate.

Tania Steere

Whenever we’re hit by a challenge – whether it’s a fire, hurricane, pandemic, or earthquake (we’ve had them all in my lifetime), we always try and build back better and look for the opportunities. What can we do that was even better than before?

It’s a testament to our employees at Kasbah how amazing the new property has turned out. 100% of our employees at Kasbah are Moroccan, and without their tremendous resilience we wouldn’t be here today. I know Mum would be equally as proud.

Virgin Limited Edition

We have also expanded and added six new riads. Each one is beautifully unique, nestled into the newly landscaped area, with panoramic views of the Atlas Mountains and the rivers that are simply breathtaking. These riads really do feel like a special addition to the Kasbah. With a traditional yet modern twist, each one offers its own private pool, lounge area, and a rooftop suite with a hot tub - perfect for unwinding after a day of cycling or hiking.

Tania Steere

And while the riads are beautiful, what makes them even more special is how they connect to the heart of this place. The interiors are crafted with handmade furnishings by local artisans, supported by the Eve Branson Foundation, which helps train and support the local community. Staying here, I feel so connected to my mum’s legacy and I know she would love it.

Virgin Limited Edition

It’s been great spending time with our brilliant people at Kasbah and welcoming new guests. Tourism is so important for Morocco’s people. If you are thinking of visiting in the future, I’d urge you to do so as it is quite magical.