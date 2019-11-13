Reformer Pilates on Bondi Beach

When you’re arriving at Bondi Beach, you’ve got to make an entrance. So, to celebrate Virgin Active Australia’s new Bondi Junction club, which is set to open on November 25th, yours truly arrived in an iconic surf rescue boat – alongside the gang from Bondi Rescue and some Lifesaving volunteers.

The early morning surf was certainly bracing, but we made short work of the waves to land on Aussie sand and say a big hello to the Virgin Active team and local Lifesavers. That was just the start though. Next it was time for a Pilates Reformer class overlooking beautiful Bondi Beach. What a stunning location to get some invigorating exercise in – and all before breakfast!

Image from Virgin Active Australia

As a beginner, I’d been put through my Pilates Reformer paces yesterday by the brilliant Alice, Pilates Head Coach at Virgin Active Australia. So I was raring to go as we began the class. A world-class trainer really makes all the difference, and as well as Pilates Reformer, Cycle, Boxing, HIIT and Yoga classes are all included in your Virgin Active membership.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

Reformer Pilates is a great workout for all the body, a perfect mix of intensity and relaxation. I’m eager to repeat it on my next visit to Virgin Active and may just have to try it out on Necker too. I even roped in Larry Emdur from The Morning Show to have a go – and I’m convinced I won our planking contest!

Virgin Active Australia

I’ve got so many fond memories of Bondi, and it’s such a hub for active, positive people, so it’s the perfect place for Virgin Active to open our 11th club in Australia. We’re really passionate about finding a healthy balance between exercise and fun, which really suits the Bondi spirit. Thanks to everyone who joined us today, and see you in a class sometime soon!