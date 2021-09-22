Reading Masters of Scale with my Literati book club

I’m excited to read Reid Hoffman’s new book Masters of Scale with my Literati book club next month.

If you’re thinking that reading a business book isn’t something for you – I’d urge you to give it a go. Learning to think like an entrepreneur can help you solve problems and grow in all areas of your life.

Literati

I have always been curious and driven to create businesses that will have a positive impact for our customers and our people. But it hasn’t always been easy - over the course of more than 50 years in business I have encountered many problems and have had to learn how to face failure the hard way. Every issue that has been overcome has taught me a valuable lesson – and after a few of these, you start to realise that every failure is an opportunity. To learn, to grow, to move forward and to create something better.

It was interesting talking through some of these moments – from Virgin Cola attempting to take on Coca-Cola (with a tank in Times Square…) to attempting to break world records – with Reid on his podcast recently.

Image from Virgin.com

I have no doubt that his book will make for many fascinating discussions around overcoming failure and learning which opportunities to pursue and which to leave behind. I’m looking forward to challenging my own assumptions and hearing about other founders’ entrepreneurial journeys. If there’s one thing I have learned as an entrepreneur – it’s that we should never stop learning.

It’s been a year since we launched my Literati book club and it has been an eye-opening and thoroughly enjoyable 12 months. I’ve had the pleasure of chatting to a huge variety of authors and had some brilliant discussions with our readers.

I hope the Masters of Scale book will help you approach problems in your life with a fresh perspective and encourage you to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams.

Literati

If you’d like to join us, Literati is offering new members to my book club a month free when you sign up for a premium annual membership in partnership with the Masters of Scale podcast. You can learn more about Literati and sign up here.