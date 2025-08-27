One in three entrepreneurs are dyslexic - let’s talk about that

A lightbulb, a car, a smartphone, and a brand called Virgin... What do they all have in common?

They wouldn’t exist without Dyslexic Thinking.

It’s incredible to realise that at least one in three founders are dyslexic - including the brains and innovations behind the companies above. Moreover, dyslexic entrepreneurs contribute at least £4.6 billion to the UK’s GDP every year, and support more than 60,000 jobs.

This shows that our ability to problem-solve, think creatively, visualise possibilities, communicate clearly, and see the bigger picture isn’t just useful - it’s vital.

This new analysis from Made By Dyslexia got us thinking about all the brilliant dyslexic thinkers who have shaped our modern world. Indeed, some of history’s most transformative inventions were powered by Dyslexic Thinking.

And so, together with Made By Dyslexia, Virgin StartUp and Virgin Unite, we've launched a huge campaign to celebrate dyslexic entrepreneurs. We’ve taken over 46 towns and cities across the UK to remind people of the world-changing inventions that have been powered by Dyslexic Thinking.

But we know that inspiration alone isn’t enough. While we worked with Made By Dyslexia to successfully campaign for “Dyslexic Thinking” to be added as a noun in the dictionary and as a skill people can add to their profiles on LinkedIn, too many dyslexic entrepreneurs face outdated misconceptions and lack tailored support that harnesses their strengths.

To tackle this head on, Virgin StartUp is launching Momentum - the UK’s first free business accelerator designed specifically for dyslexic founders. Over eight weeks, entrepreneurs will have access to tailored workshops, one-to-one mentoring, and a supportive community to leverage their unique strengths to unlock potential in their business.

Rob Zambrano

We've also launched a new Dyslexic Thinking space on the Virgin StartUp Digital Community so UK founders can connect and learn more, share their experiences and access carefully curated tools and resources. We can do so much more when we work together.

And of course, anyone can learn how to harness the power of Dyslexic Thinking when it comes to building a new business by taking the free course Entrepreneurs & StartUp Mentality on the DyslexicU, the world’s first University of Dyslexic Thinking launched by Made By Dyslexia last year.

So much of my success as an entrepreneur comes from my Dyslexic Thinking. It’s my superpower. Dyslexic Thinking means I’m able to see the world differently and find new solutions to old problems.

The world needs dyslexic entrepreneurs more than ever, so let’s get started.