Night diving in the BVI

The ocean surrounding Necker Island is one of the most extraordinary places in the world - an incredible habitat full of the most incredible sea creatures.

We were fortunate to enjoy a night dive just 300 metres from my home on Necker a little while ago, and we got to experience all the magic of the underwater wonderland.

Kate Winslet joined as my dive partner, and my nephew Ned – Kate’s husband - shot the stunning video above. I loved seeing the sharks up close, the turtles floating past, and all manner of mesmerising, colourful species.

While Kate may be forever associated with a cinematic ship, nearby in the BVI divers can visit an historic World War II ship. The Kodiak Queen is a wonderful artificial reef and art gallery that Unite BVI and a group of brilliant partners helped bring to life.

We didn’t spot any whales on this dive, but some of the Necker team were lucky to spot a pod recently. Wow! Speaking of the team, Virgin Limited Edition recently shared a blog highlighting how it is working with Unite BVI on a range of ocean-related environmental commitments. These range from encouraging coral reef growth to protecting crucial ocean eco-systems, wearing uniforms made from reclaimed ocean waste and recycled plastic bottles to reef-friendly sunscreen and responsible eating.

Creating A Better Future at Necker Island: The Vision

The ocean really is the most remarkable place, and we’ll keep working hard to protect it for future generations.