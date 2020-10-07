Nelson Mandela’s lessons on life, love and courage

I have always viewed life as one long learning opportunity, and one of the ways I learn most effectively is by listening to and sharing with others.

It’s a big part of why I was delighted to join Literati and launch my own book club. It’s been wonderful re-reading Mandela’s Way to kick-start the club, so I wanted to share a few of the highlights.

Mandela's Way by Richard Stengel, a former Time editor, dissects Madiba’s wisdom into usable, practical and inspirational life advice for us all. I love the sub-title of ‘Lessons on life, love and courage’ – three things Madiba knew an awful lot about. I was fortunate to see his human side and his great capacity for joy and humour. But I also saw his enormous optimism in the face of adversity – something we all need in 2020.

In the Literati app, I asked my fellow readers what they hoped to take away from the book and got some great replies. @Publius said: “Learning to love and work with your rivals. Mandela was a bridge builder in post-apartheid South Africa. And his lessons would be of great use in today’s heated use.” I couldn’t agree more.

I was pleased to read that @Kim75 is looking for entrepreneurial inspiration too – something I got in abundance from Madiba. “As a business owner of a growing company, a mom and wife usually I only get to read books on vacation! Making this a priority.” Quite right Kim.

Mandela’s lessons apply in all spheres of life. He redefined what it means to be a great leader and taught us all how powerful forgiveness can be.

I’m looking forward to continuing to discuss the book throughout the month. If you want to join in, head over to Literati.