Today is World Book Day, a wonderful opportunity to address this #ChallengeRichard sent in by Mike Gonzalez of New Jersey: Make a list of your top 65 books to read in a lifetime.

Here’s my top 65 books to read in a lifetime:

1. Where the Wild Things Are – Maurice Sendak

2. Tales of the Unexpected – Roald Dahl

3. George's Marvellous Medicine – Roald Dahl

4. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn – Mark Twain

5. Oh, The Place You’ll Go – Dr Seuss

6. Peter Pan – J. M. Barrie

7. The Jungle Book – Rudyard Kipling

8. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer – Mark Twain

9. Swallows and Amazons – Arthur Ransome

10. The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy – Douglas Adams

11. Treasure Island – Robert Louis Stephenson

12. The Hobbit – JRR Tolkien

13. Jurassic Park – Michael Crichton

14. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – Jules Verne

15. 1984 – George Orwell

16. Great Expectations – Charles Dickens

17. The Quiet American – Graham Greene

18. The Dice Man – Luke Rhinehart

19. Shantaram – Gregory Roberts

20. One Hundred Years of Solitude – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

21. Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, A Man Who Would Cure the World – Tracy Kidder

22. The Outermost House – Henry Beston

23. Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China – Jung Chang

24. Stalingrad: The Fateful Siege – Antony Beevor

25. The Right Stuff – Tom Wolfe

Image from Virgin.com

26. In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex – Nathaniel Philbrick

27. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

28. Travels with Charley – John Steinbeck

29. Long Walk to Freedom: The Autobiography of Nelson Mandela – Nelson Mandela

30. Mao: The Unknown Story – Jung Chang

31. A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety – Jimmy Carter

32. No Future Without Forgiveness – Desmond Tutu

33. Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time – Dava Sobel

34. Mandela's Way: Lessons on Life, Love, and Courage – Stengel

35. Limitless: Leadership That Endures – Ajaz Ahmed

36. Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World – Adam Grant

37. If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: 50 of the world's most remarkable people pass on their best piece of advice – Richard Reed

38. Remote: Office Not Required – Jason Fried

39. Start With Why – Simon Sinek

40. 101 Reasons to Get Out of Bed – Natasha Milne

41. Letters to a Stranger: A publishing project in aid of MIND – Various

42. Self Belief: The Vision – Jamal Edwards

43. The Meaning of the 21st Century – James Martin

44. Happiness: A Guide to Developing Life's Most Important Skill – Matthieu Ricard

45. A Time for New Dreams – Ben Okri

46. A Brief History of Time – Stephen Hawking

47. The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution – Frank White

48. Beyond The Blue – Jim Campbell

49. Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think – Peter Diamandis

50. Cosmos – Carl Sagan

Image from Virgin.com

51. The Weather Makers: How Man Is Changing the Climate and What It Means for Life on Earth – Tim Flannery

52. Big World, Small Planet – Johan Rockström and Mattias Klum

53. An Inconvenient Truth: The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It – Al Gore

54. Necker: A Virgin Island – Russell James

55. Lost Ocean – Johanna Basford

56. Arctica: The Vanishing North – Sebastian Copeland

57. In Patagonia – Bruce Chatwin

58. Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mt. Everest Disaster – Jon Krakauer

59. The World Without Us – Weisman

60. In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-the-Counter Look at the Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All the Rules – Stacy Perman

61. In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto – Michael Pollan

62. Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal – Eric Schlosser

63. Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption – Bryan Stevenson

64. Lean In – Sheryl Sandberg

65. Ending the War on Drugs – Various

What’s your favourite book, and why do you recommend that people read it?