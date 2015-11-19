Menu
My top 10 quotes on togetherness

Richard Branson with the Virgin Media Ireland team
Image by Virgin Media
Virgin Galactic
Richard Branson's signature
Richard Branson
Published on 19 November 2015

Togetherness is a hugely important aspect of life. It unites us, gives us security, much-needed support and a sense of belonging, and encourages us to love one another. 

We know this all too well at the Virgin Group, where we refer to each other as a family. To know we’re all in this together is a wonderful thing. Read my top 10 quotes on togetherness. 

10. "If you want to go fast, go alone. if you want to go far, go together." – African Proverb

9. "Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." – Henry Ford

Richard Branson kissing a man on the cheek who's laughing
Image by Virgin.com

8. "A Dream you dream alone is only a dream. a dream you dream together is reality."  – John Lennon/Yoko Ono

7. "I can do things you cannot, you can do things i cannot; together we can do great things."  – Mother Teresa 

6. "You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don't play together, the club won't be worth a dime." – Babe Ruth

5. "Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." – Vincent Van Gogh 

4. "None of us is as smart as all of us."– Ken H Blanchard

Richard Branson stands with Virgin employees in red tshirts celebrating Pride
Image by Owen Billcliffe

 3. "It takes two flints to make a fire." – Louisa May Alcott

2. "A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle." – Japanese Proverb

1. "What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us." – Ted Kennedy