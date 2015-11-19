Togetherness is a hugely important aspect of life. It unites us, gives us security, much-needed support and a sense of belonging, and encourages us to love one another.

We know this all too well at the Virgin Group, where we refer to each other as a family. To know we’re all in this together is a wonderful thing. Read my top 10 quotes on togetherness.

10. "If you want to go fast, go alone. if you want to go far, go together." – African Proverb

9. "Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." – Henry Ford

Image by Virgin.com

8. "A Dream you dream alone is only a dream. a dream you dream together is reality." – John Lennon/Yoko Ono

7. "I can do things you cannot, you can do things i cannot; together we can do great things." – Mother Teresa

6. "You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don't play together, the club won't be worth a dime." – Babe Ruth

5. "Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." – Vincent Van Gogh

4. "None of us is as smart as all of us."– Ken H Blanchard

Image by Owen Billcliffe

3. "It takes two flints to make a fire." – Louisa May Alcott

2. "A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle." – Japanese Proverb

1. "What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us." – Ted Kennedy