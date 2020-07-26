My top 10 quotes to challenge the way you think

It’s more important than ever to keep an open mind and challenge our perceptions, opinions and – often subconscious – biases. I always try to remember that all of our thoughts and choices are shaped by our own experiences, emotions and surroundings.

It’s important to keep this in mind if we want to keep improving ourselves and engage in healthy conversations that can change the world for the better too.

Image by John Armstrong Photography

Here are 10 quotes that have really helped me to challenge my perceptions, become more accepting and broaden my horizons.

10. “We don't see things as they are, we see them as we are.” – Anais Nin

9. “What you see and what you hear depends a great deal on where you are standing.” – C.S. Lewis

8. “We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” – J.K Rowling

7. “A mind is like a parachute. It doesn't work if it is not open.” – Frank Zappa

6. “Every truth has two sides; it is as well to look at both before we commit ourselves to either.” – Aesop

Image by John Armstrong Photography

5. “The first problem for all of us, men and women, is not to learn, but to unlearn.” – Gloria Steinem

4. “Every single event in life is an opportunity to choose love over fear.” – Oprah Winfrey

3. “Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible.” – Maya Angelou

2. “Common sense is the collection of prejudices acquired by age 18.” – Albert Einstein

1. “Cauliflower is nothing but cabbage with a college education.” – Mark Twain

I hope these quotes have left you feeling more open-minded. How do you try to challenge your thoughts, opinions and perceptions?