The luckiest people and businesses are those that are prepared to take the greatest risks. We can all create our own luck by taking the necessary risks to open the door to change, progression and success.

To inspire you to take more risks, so that you can achieve your dreams, here are my top 10 quotes on risk.

10. “The biggest risk is not taking any risk... In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”– Mark Zuckerberg

9. “If you don’t play you can’t win.”– Judith McNaught

Image by Alexandra Prebble

8. “Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.”– Denis Waitley

7. Why not go out on a limb? Isn’t that where the fruit is? – Frank Scully

6. “A ship in harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” – William G.T. Shedd

Image from Virgin.com

5. “When you take risks you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.” – Ellen DeGeneres

4. “There is freedom waiting for you,

On the breezes of the sky,

And you ask 'What if I fall?'

Oh but my darling,

What if you fly?" – Erin Hanson

3. “I am always doing that which I cannot do, in order that I may learn how to do it.” – Pablo Picasso

2. “Don’t be afraid to take a big step. You can’t cross a chasm in two small jumps.”– David Lloyd George

1. “Two roads diverged in a wood … I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference.” – Robert Frost

Image from Virgin.com

Taking risks is meant to feel scary, but overcoming this fear is your only ticket to experiencing new and exciting things. We should all learn to embrace risk rather than fear it. It is one of our greatest learning tools.

When have you taken a risk that paid off?