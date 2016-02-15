Far too many people don’t excel in life because they are too afraid of taking the necessary steps to achieve their dreams. Some manifest fear as a safeguard from failure; others don’t even try, believing that they are restricted by limits; while too many get caught up in the status quo.

Growing up I felt all these pressures, but instead of giving in to them, I decided to ignore them and push the boundaries. Had I not, I would not be where I am today. To inspire you to chase your heart’s desires, here are my top 10 quotes on pushing boundaries.

Adam Slama

10. “The sky is not my limit… I am.” – T.F. Hodge

9. “A planet is the cradle of mind, but one cannot live in a cradle forever.” – Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

8. “The number of ways to live in one lifetime is limitless. So why limit yourself?” – Suzy Kassem

7. “Dreams have always expanded our understanding of reality by challenging our boundaries of the real, of the possible.” – Henry Reed

6. “When they say you can't, they show you their limits, not yours.” – Kevin Keenoo

Image by Virgin Strive Challenge

5. “The human spirit is like an elastic band. The more you stretch, the greater your capacity.” – Bidemi Mark-Mordi

4. “There are no limitations to the mind except those that we acknowledge.” – Napoleon Hill

3. “The finite mind tries to limit the infinite.” – Toba Beta

2. “The only limits in your life are those that you set yourself.” – Celestine Chua

1. “We cannot become what we want to be by remaining what we are.” – Max DePree

Image by Jack Brockway

When have you succeeded by pushing the limits? And what boundaries do you want to break next?