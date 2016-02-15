My top 10 quotes on pushing boundaries
Far too many people don’t excel in life because they are too afraid of taking the necessary steps to achieve their dreams. Some manifest fear as a safeguard from failure; others don’t even try, believing that they are restricted by limits; while too many get caught up in the status quo.
Growing up I felt all these pressures, but instead of giving in to them, I decided to ignore them and push the boundaries. Had I not, I would not be where I am today. To inspire you to chase your heart’s desires, here are my top 10 quotes on pushing boundaries.
10. “The sky is not my limit… I am.” – T.F. Hodge
9. “A planet is the cradle of mind, but one cannot live in a cradle forever.” – Konstantin Tsiolkovsky
8. “The number of ways to live in one lifetime is limitless. So why limit yourself?” – Suzy Kassem
7. “Dreams have always expanded our understanding of reality by challenging our boundaries of the real, of the possible.” – Henry Reed
6. “When they say you can't, they show you their limits, not yours.” – Kevin Keenoo
5. “The human spirit is like an elastic band. The more you stretch, the greater your capacity.” – Bidemi Mark-Mordi
4. “There are no limitations to the mind except those that we acknowledge.” – Napoleon Hill
3. “The finite mind tries to limit the infinite.” – Toba Beta
2. “The only limits in your life are those that you set yourself.” – Celestine Chua
1. “We cannot become what we want to be by remaining what we are.” – Max DePree
When have you succeeded by pushing the limits? And what boundaries do you want to break next?