My top 10 quotes on positivity

Apparently there are people in this world who choose to see the glass half empty instead of half full. However, being an eternal optimist, I’m sure we can win them around. Personally, I see any glass half full as an opportunity to top it up, start a conversation and perhaps spark a great new idea.

Being positive helps in every aspect of life, but it is so easy to forget what an impact it can have. If you are struggling to look on the bright side of life, take a look at some of my favourite quotes from the brightest minds on the importance of being positive.

Image by Virgin.com

10. I think anything is possible if you have the mindset and the will and desire to do it and put the time in. – Roger Clemens

9. In order to carry a positive action we must develop here a positive vision. – Dalai Lama

8. Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A 'you can do it' when things are tough. – Richard M. DeVos

7. Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll start having positive results. – Willie Nelson

6. Work hard, stay positive, and get up early. It's the best part of the day. – George Allen, Sr.

5. Your attitude is like a box of crayons that colour your world. Constantly colour your picture grey, and your picture will always be bleak. Try adding some bright colours to the picture by including humour, and your picture begins to lighten up. – Allen Klein

Image by Virgin America

4. You are the sum total of everything you've ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot - it's all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive. – Maya Angelou

3. Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact. – William James

2. Positive anything is better than negative nothing. – Elbert Hubbard

1. Positive feelings come from being honest about yourself and accepting your personality, and physical characteristics, warts and all; and, from belonging to a family that accepts you without question. – Willard Scott