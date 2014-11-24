My top 10 quotes on leadership

When I started writing my book on leadership, The Virgin Way, I openly admitted that I’ve never read a leadership advice book. However, I have picked up some useful leadership tips from some brilliant minds along the way. Here are 10 of my favourite quotes on how to be a great leader.

Image by Virgin.com

10. A lot of people have gone further than they thought they could because someone else thought they could. – Zig Ziglar

9. Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower. – Steve Jobs

8. Tend to the people, and they will tend to the business. – John Maxwell

7. Leaders think and talk about the solutions. Followers think and talk about the problems. – Brian Tracy

6. The smartest thing i ever did was to hire my weakness. – Sara Blakely

5. You manage things; you lead people. – Admiral Grace Murray Hopper

Image by Virgin.com

4. Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work. – Seth Godin

3. Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. – Warren Bennis

Image by Michael Clement

2. Great leaders are almost always great simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate and doubt to offer a solution everybody can understand. – Colin Powell