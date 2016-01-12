My top 10 quotes on setting challenges

I love setting myself great challenges, getting out my comfort zone and embarking upon adventures. Challenges are one of the best ways to spark innovation, test your mettle, change the world and change yourself. Taking on the Virgin Strive Challenge, where we take on a feat of endurance to raise money for Big Change, has become one of my favourite times of the year.

Get inspired with 10 of my favourite challenge quotes:

1. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

2. “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” - Amy Poehler

Image by Jack Brockway

3. “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.” - Roger Crawford

4. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”. - Helen Keller

5. “Together we can face any challenges as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky.” - Sonia Gandhi

6. “It's lack of faith that makes people afraid of meeting challenges, and I believed in myself.” ​- Muhammad Ali

7. “Life's challenges are not supposed to paralyze you, they're supposed to help you discover who you are.” - Bernice Johnson Reagon

8. “The manager accepts the status quo; the leader challenges it.” - Warren Bennis

9. “Success is due to our stretching to the challenges of life. failure comes when we shrink from them.” - John C. Maxwell

10. “If you aren't in over your head, how do you know how tall you are?” - T.S. Eliot

