To encourage you to celebrate more, here are my top 10 quotes on celebrating…

Image by Virgin.com

10. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” – Oprah Winfrey

9. “What life expects of us is that we celebrate.” – José Eduardo Agualusa

8. “Life is what you celebrate. All of it. Even its end.” – Joanne Harris

Image by Charlie Dailey

7. “It lifts the energy levels of the entire side if you are positive and vocal when a wicket falls.” – Suresh Raina

6. “Celebrate every success, but don't forget to enjoy those scars of failures.” – Debasish Mridha

5. “Celebrate your life, you are your own light” – Lailah Gifty Akita

4. “Celebrate what you’ve accomplished, but raise the bar a little higher each time you succeed.” – Mia Hamm

Image by Virgin.com

3. “Life is short, wear your party pants.” – Loretta LaRoche

2. “I work hard and I party hard. When I go to work, I know what I am doing and I do it to the best of my abilities. When I party, I take exactly the same rule book with me.” – Rhys Ifans

1. “Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.” – Nelson Mandela