My routine onboard Virgin Voyages

Every time I step onboard our new Virgin Voyages ships I’m just blown away – it’s a cruise experience like no other.

Which, of course, is entirely the point. We wanted to create something unlike anything ever seen before in the cruising world.

I’m about to embark on another voyage with the team to celebrate my birthday, and I thought I would share my favourite way to spend a day on-board.

Virgin Voyages

I love waking up early to get a workout in before I start the day and I’m spoiled for choice. On my last Voyage out of Barcelona, my personal trainer Katie joined me on the running track to warm up, and it’s just beautiful running round while looking out at incredible views of Barcelona. We then went and threw some ropes to burn my arm muscles before doing some planking in the gym. I even shot some hoops – and got one in!

We then went for breakfast with the team at the Galley, an informal spot where there’s a bunch of food options. One of my team is gluten free and another is vegan – and there is plenty of options for both. The Galley is great because it’s open 24/7 and there’s options from sushi to salads to burgers to tacos.

Depending on where you are, there’s usually a chance to get off and see the local culture and do some brilliant shore excursions. It really is such a faff-free way to travel – you get to relax while the ship sails on to the next destination and you get to see so much more in one week . On the Barcelona voyage, we sailed to France and I got off the ship and we went for lunch in St Tropez – and then sailed on to Italy.

I’m usually back onboard for dinner because the food really is incredible. One of my favourites is Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant with such fresh, fun flavours. Another brilliant one is Gunbae, a Korean restaurant, which is a social spot where they get you playing some fun games and cooking some of the food on the hot plate in front of you. There are more than 20 different dining spots – so you won’t run out of options.

Then it’s time for entertainment. Whether that’s our big party Scarlet Night or a circus-themed Duel Reality show – we do things a little differently. If you’ve still got energy left – our bars and nightclub are open, there’s often singers, bands and DJs and there’s something for every taste. I love listening to live music and celebrating the talent onboard.

Virgin Voyages

For anyone joining us on-board this weekend – I’m excited to see you, and hopefully this helped you map out your voyage!