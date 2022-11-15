My new autobiography - Finding My Virginity

We all have one life, and I’m a great believer that we should share what we learn along the way. It helps us to help others, but also to reflect on where we’ve been and where we want to get to.

That has been my driving motivation in writing books over the years, and was especially true with my updated paperback autobiography. Finding My Virginity is an intimate account of the past 25 years of my life – with a special focus upon the past few unique years.

This new paperback Finding My Virginity includes four exclusive new chapters, in which I take you through everything from my spaceflight to navigating the Virgin Group through the COVID-19 pandemic, and our attempts to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges. It’s a personal story of my life as a son, husband, father and grand-dude, as well as an entrepreneur.

Virgin Group

I got my hands on the first copy of the book on board Valiant Lady recently, and was so excited that I didn’t put it down all voyage. I had a quick read on the treadmill, in the lift, coming down the stairs, while I was supposed to be announcing the ship’s departure – you name it. We’ll share a few more of these outtakes in the coming weeks.

The timing of my autobiography release fits sweetly with HBO’s new documentary series on my life, BRANSON – I hope viewers will delve a little deeper into my our adventures by reading Finding My Virginity, and vice-versa.

After so many years in business, it’s such a pleasure to reflect on my life and share what I’ve learned along the way. I hope this book is not only an enjoyable read, but that it can inspire readers to dream big.

Finding My Virginity is available for pre-order now, and released by Penguin Random House on 24 November, 2022.