My message for dyslexic children

Delighted to receive a letter from six-year-old Amena from Singapore. She told me she’s writing a book about a child with dyslexia because she wants people to know that just because you have dyslexia, it doesn’t mean you are not clever.

I couldn’t agree more with you Amena – many dyslexic people have gone on to achieve incredible things. In fact, astronomer and space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock recently did this interview with Made By Dyslexia, where she says how dyslexics are often better at storytelling and have a wonderful imagination.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE - Made By Dyslexia Interview

Clearly, this is true for you, Amena as you are already writing your first book – well done and keep working hard towards your dreams. Dyslexia won’t stop you achieving them, it will actually help you dream big and think creatively as to how you are going overcome obstacles.

Image by Claire Jones

My message for your book would be:

Dear all dyslexic children reading this book – I know you may be struggling with school and with things like spelling and reading. But if you work hard and persevere then you can achieve your dreams – and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Search for what interests you, find what you are good at and use your imagination and creativity at every opportunity. It’s ok to get things wrong and to make mistakes, as long as you always try again. Don’t ever give up on your dreams.

Best of luck with your book Amena.