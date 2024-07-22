My advice to parents with Dyslexic children

Dyslexia doesn't have to stop your dreams coming true - and a 16-year-old I met is an incredible example of how you can turn your challenges into your opportunities. 16-year-old Omari McQueen is dyslexic and (just like me) proudly attributes all his brilliant entrepreneurial ideas to his dyslexic thinking skills. He’s extended his focus beyond his school grades and focused on using his dyslexic strengths to create something brilliant.

Omari learnt to cook aged 7 because his mother was unwell and couldn’t cook for the family. Since, Omari has used his Jamaican background and passion for food and cooking to launch his own line of vegan dips and snacks. He’s launched a temporary restaurant and also his own plant-based cookery book. He’s even hosted his own cookery show for kids.

Omari has an incredible vision. He thinks big and is creative with his branding and business strategy. Now, Omari is using his platform to educate kids all over the world how to cook healthy food. As a Made By Dyslexia ambassador, he’s also working to inspire other young dyslexic kids to follow their dreams and peruse their ideas.

It gives me so much joy to speak with a young entrepreneur who has been empowered to lean into his dyslexic thinking skills and follow his passions from a very early age.

Omari’s mum, Leah McQueen, also told me her inspiring story of raising her seven children, all under 18, many of whom are pursuing their own ideas and entrepreneurial visions. Leah puts all her energy into encouraging her children to follow their passions and empowering to go out and give life a go; and not be afraid of failure.

I was also very lucky to have a mum who told me to reach for the stars. My teachers called me stupid and lazy, but my mum only ever surrounded us with love and encouragement. An entrepreneur herself, she empowered me to pursue my curiosity and follow my dreams – even when that meant leaving school at sixteen to start my first business.

Given the challenges of the educations system for young dyslexics, it’s so important for them to have a champion (like my mum, Eve, or Omari’s mum Leah) that doesn’t dull their vision but helps them see their unique strengths for what they are.

Unfortunately, I hear from far too many young dyslexics who are at a school that focuses on their weaknesses. The impact this can have on children who are creating their sense of selves and trying to dream big can be character-crushing. I believe school should be a place that helps you identify your strengths (no matter what they are) and understand where these strengths can take you in life, but often it doesn’t allow for this.

If you’re a parent and you have a child who has (or you suspect has) dyslexia, help them find their superpower, and remind them of it every day. Made By Dyslexia have free resources for parents that cover how to spot, support & empower your dyslexic child. They also have resources for kids to help them identify their dyslexic strengths.

If you’re dyslexic and you’re wondering where to begin, think about what you enjoy and what you’re good at. Omari loved cooking, which was where he started. Think about what you could do that could have a positive impact on people’s lives. The important thing to remember that you should dream big but start small with little steps. Prove that what you’re dreaming of can work and keep building on it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – dyslexia is a different way of seeing the world, a different way of solving problems. My biggest most important message to all kids is that being different will be your biggest asset. Embrace your uniqueness, and it will help you fly.