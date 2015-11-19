The moment a young girl heard for the very first time

I have been fortunate to do some very exciting things in my lifetime. But helping a young girl to hear for the very first time was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had.

We joined with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to fit hearing aids to people in need in both Kenya, and South Africa. At Bhubezi, the wonderful healthcare clinic we opened in 2007, the very first girl I helped to fit with a hearing aid created a really magical moment. I attached the hearing aid and went through the simple steps to tune it with the girl. As you can see in the video below, she screeched with joy when she realised she could hear us. It was such a moving moment.

The moment a young girl hears for the very first time

Image by John Armstrong Photography

You can see from the looks on everybody’s faces how much it means. What a magical moment.

She was just one of hundreds of people the team helped, as entrepreneurs on Virgin Unite’s Connection Trip joined the Starkey team. Altogether, we fitted 186 people with hearing aids at Bhubezi and more than 200 in Nairobi. I’m sure that every person present will go away with their lives that little bit brighter.

Image by John Armstrong Photography

Virgin Unite has worked with the Starkey Hearing Foundation for many years, since the team first joined one of our Leadership Gatherings on Necker. They have fitted more than 1,000,000 hearing aids to people in need around the world.

Image by John Armstrong Photography