Miniature horses on Necker Island

Introducing the newest residents on Necker Island: two miniature horses named Sugar and Honey. We’re all really excited to welcome the beautiful animals to live alongside the lemurs, flamingos, giant tortoises and other species here in the British Virgin Islands.

The horses were generously gifted to our grandchildren Eva-Deia, Bluey, Etta, Artie and Lola Snow by the Rizvi family. Etta and Artie were on Necker when the horses arrived and have had chance to get to know them; we’ve walked them around the island together and they’re the best of friends.

We’re looking forward to introducing them to Eva-Deia and Bluey soon too, as well as Lola Snow once she’s a bit bigger.

Image from Chris Kenny

Image from Chris Kenny

Image from Chris Kenny

You can guess which Sugar is and which Honey is by their distinctive markings. They are such friendly, calm animals and are thriving in their new surroundings on Necker. They have their own stable and plenty of space to roam around, with our conservation team taking great care of them.

Chris and Joanna Kenny, two of our wonderful team here on Necker, have been walking the horses around the island in the evenings. All the team, as well as our guests, are of course falling in love with them.

Image from Chris Kenny

Image from Chris Kenny

If you’re wondering what the difference is between miniature horses and ponies, it is to do with their size. Miniature horses are identical to fully grown horses, in exact proportion, but much smaller. Ponies tend to be proportionally different to horses, stockier with thicker necks and shorter legs. They also often have thicker manes, tails and coats. Miniature horses are incredibly friendly and are getting on well with all the other animals – I’m sure they are intrigued by the iguanas, flamingos and lemurs they spot around the island.

There are more than 140 species on Necker, and it’s brilliant to have yet another here on one of the most diverse islands in the world. Our conservation team here on Necker and Moskito are doing a wonderful job supporting the animals, and long may it continue.