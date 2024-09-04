Making a new wave at sea with Boy George and Virgin Voyages

What better way to celebrate than out at sea with Virgin Voyages and Boy George?

Boy George is joining me on-board three back-to-back Celebration Voyages this year, where we’re travelling from Miami to the Dominican Republic, Bimini, Amsterdam, Mallorca, and Ibiza! We’ve just finished the first leg in the Caribbean, and now we’re heading to Europe to continue the party.

Bold Man Media

To be fair, it’s always a party when George is around. I first heard of him and his band, Culture Club, after Simon Draper (who co-founded Virgin Records with me) saw them perform in 1981. When Simon later introduced me, I found myself shaking hands with one of the most striking people I’ve ever seen. His long hair was braided; he had a pale white face, dramatic arched eyebrows, and he wore a colourful silk robe. I knew we should sign the band right away, but I didn’t know how much they would change my life.

Bold Man Media

It was Culture Club’s third single (‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?’) that changed everything, and when George announced that he preferred a cup of tea to sex, he became an international icon. In 1982 we released Culture Club’s first album, Kissing To Be Clever, which included another amazing breakthrough: ‘Karma Chameleon’. The song played such a big moment in Virgin’s history, that Virgin Voyages reimagined it with a dreamy and nautical themed music video.

As you can imagine, it’s always wonderful to catch up with George, and it’s always wonderful to step onto a Virgin Voyages ship. On our first leg we reminisced on old times during a poolside chat with everyone on-board. He reminded me how he didn’t want to release the song ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, but the Virgin Records team knew it would do well. It became the band’s first #1 hit, so I think he’s glad he listened! George then performed a brilliant DJ set by the pool, where hundreds of people dressed up in red and danced all night.

Kami White

The following day, I joined a talk with David Tait who joined Virgin Atlantic before it had launched, and who played a pivotal role in getting the airline off the ground. He had worked at Laker Airways, and Sir Freddie Laker mentioned that I had a mad idea for a new airline and that he should give me a call if he was feeling brave. I’m glad he did. During the session we spoke about our unusual approach to marketing, which involved hot-air balloons, transatlantic boat races, UFOs, blimps and beyond. As I said to one sailor: “Life is more fun when you say ‘screw it, let’s do it’.”

Bold Man Media

As I’m constantly reminded when on-board, the Virgin Voyages crew are the beating heart of the ship, and they make everyone feel so welcome and excited. I had a great time playing chess with some of them, and I even set the board up the right way round! I was touched to meet one crew member called Romina, who told me how joining the team had changed her life. She was having a terrible time recovering from surgery, working in a job she hated, and going through a break-up in the middle of the pandemic when she decided to apply. Four years on and she has her sights set on becoming CEO! Brilliant.

Kami White

Now I’d better go before I miss my flight… Amsterdam, I hope you’re ready for us.