Love at first flight with Virgin Atlantic

When we started Virgin Atlantic 40 years ago, it was love at first flight for yours truly, our brilliant team, and our wonderful customers.

In June 1984 we started with one plane, one small team and one big ambition of shaking up aviation with a new kind of airline. Four decades on, it’s fantastic to be in Las Vegas celebrating Virgin Atlantic’s 40th anniversary.

While we have launched a long line of innovations, revolutionised customer experience and brought real competition for customers, it is our people who are the red thread that make Virgin Atlantic unique.

So it was fitting that we marked our 40th by surprising two of our founder crew members at A Little White Wedding Chapel. When I heard Malcolm and Jacqui King-McKinnon - who met 40 years ago during Virgin Atlantic’s first year - were renewing their vows, I couldn’t resist joining the fun. I took over from Elvis to officiate – thank you very much. I hope I did a good job, Malcolm and Jacqui!

I’ve been fortunate to cross paths with the happy couple many times over the years, and see them in action as Flight Service Managers. Malcolm was one of the amazing crew during my Baghdad rescue mission in 1990. They both also both operated our new route from Manchester to Las Vegas last week. Malcolm and Jacqui’s love story started at Virgin Atlantic, which makes them part of the family.

Malcolm and Jacqui King-McKinnon

I loved hearing how, back in 1984, Malcolm spotted Jacqui in her iconic Virgin red uniform and offered to help her with her luggage. 40 years on, they have raised a family and still flies the skies together. Having been with my wife Joan for almost 50 years, I know how magical it is to make a life together with a special person.

Adam Gerard

We whisked them away from the chapel in a Virgin Hotels cab outside of the Tunnel of Love, and they’ll enjoy a Ruby Spa Villa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a ‘honeymoon’ cruise aboard one of Virgin Voyages' award-winning fleet later this year.

We concluded our Las Vegas celebrations with a pool party at our Virgin Hotel. It was fantastic reconnecting with everyone in such an amazing location. I often say, if you’re the boss, you have to be the first one in the pool fully clothed—so that’s exactly what I did. A big thank you to everyone for quickly joining me and kicking off the party in style.

Adam Gerard

Our incredible people are what makes Virgin Atlantic so special – they are mavericks, trailblazers, they are kind and fun. It was great seeing that in action across our celebrations, from pool parties at Virgin Hotels to the amazing renewal of Malcom and Jacqui’s vows. 40 years young and we’re just getting started.