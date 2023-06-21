Living on the edge in New York

What an incredible rush. I have never experienced New York quite like this – suspended in mid-air, 1,200 feet above the ground.

The team thought it would be a fun idea to get me to do the City Climb at Edge, the highest open-air building ascent in the world and an experience which is also now available through Virgin Experience Gifts, so that I could check out our new Virgin Hotels property from above.

Steck Studios

I’ve always loved the thrill of an adventure and heights don’t faze me – a few trips around the world in a hot air balloon probably helped with that. If heights aren’t your thing, the team is adding thousands of new experiences to the Virgin Experience Gifts website across the US, so there’s something for everyone. Virgin Experience Gifts are also giving away a $1000 gift experience voucher to three lucky winners – head over to their social media channels to find out more.

I love our new hotel so much I wanted to see it from every angle – and it was so exciting looking out at the incredible New York skyline and seeing the hotel as part of the fabric of the city. It was a fantastic way to start the day, getting the blood pumping and the adrenaline rushing. I love that feeling.

It’s such an exciting time for Virgin in New York, especially with the new hotel open. We’ve been flying here with Virgin Atlantic for nearly 40 years and it’s so great that when people get off the plane, they can now continue their experience by staying at Virgin Hotels New York City, on Broadway. If you fly on Virgin Atlantic, you can rack up your Virgin Points and then spend them using our loyalty app Virgin Red – on a whole range of fun experiences offered by Virgin Experience Gifts and many other brilliant partners. I love seeing the Virgin family coming together for the benefit of our customers.

It was great to spend time with the teams in New York at the opening of the hotel and hear about all the fantastic things going on across our businesses – thanks for having me.

Virgin Hotels New York City

Head over to Virgin Atlantic to book your flight to New York, Virgin Hotels New York City for your hotel booking and Virgin Experience Gifts for your experiences. And don’t forget to sign up to Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on all of the above!