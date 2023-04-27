Limitless fun with Virgin Voyages

Great to visit the Virgin Voyages crew in Miami and see so many smiling faces from our crew, sailors and some old friends too.

As part of JLo’s role as Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer, she curated a Limitless Voyage on board Scarlet Lady, and I got on board to see the ship off. The Limitless Voyage included inspiring speakers, one-off entertainment acts and new wellbeing experiences, a unique drone show, and it sounds like the most wonderful group of sailors having a blast.

Before they set sail, I was proud to congratulate the team on becoming the first ever brand to win every category in its class at the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards - Best Overall, Service, Dining, Cabins, and Value. Well done to all the crew on an incredible achievement, to go alongside our top rating on TripAdvisor.

When it comes to winning, Venus Williams knows a thing or two. She won seven grand slam singles titles, 16 grand slam doubles trophies, not to mention four Olympic gold medals. She was good enough to join us on board Scarlet Lady and it was great to catch up.

Virgin Voyages

Venus is an investor in Virgin Voyages through Patricof Co, an investment platform for professional athletes. Through the partnership, more than 40 entrepreneurial athletes including Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker and Travis Kelce are part of the Virgin Voyages family.

I’d last seen Venus on board Virgin Voyages, but we got to talk about another time we crossed paths – on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Lucky player that I am, I somehow ended up teaming up with Maria Sharapova in doubles against Venus and Serena for a fun game. I think we came out on top. Venus wasn’t so sure though!

Virgin Voyages

It’s an exciting time for Virgin Voyages, with more than 100 beautiful destinations ready to visit on our ships, and itineraries available across the Caribbean, Europe, the South Pacific and even the Transatlantic.

We want even more people to enjoy the Virgin Voyages experience for our sailings out of Europe or Miami. With that in mind, Virgin Voyages is offering a voyage credit to offset your airfare - up to $1200 per cabin, plus free drinks up to $600 when you book by May 24 – whether you’re flying to the port or not. Head over to Virgin Voyages to find out more.