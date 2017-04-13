Launching Made by Dyslexia

Well, we got your attention! Following my blog on March 31st, I am delighted to announce that we will be helping to launch a new charity, Made by Dyslexia, on May 2nd.

We’ll talk about this in more detail next month, but the new charity will be all about demonstrating that dyslexia should be seen as a different way of thinking, not a disadvantage.

And why the Sperm Bank? Well, some sperm banks haven’t let dyslexics donate until very recently, and have even described dyslexia as a “neurological disease”.

Image by Owen Buggy

Now, some progress has been made. We have been working with The London Sperm Bank, which now does accept donations from people with dyslexia.

But there is still a lot more to do to change perceptions of dyslexia. As you all know, this is an issue that is very close to my heart, and I can’t wait to get started.

Stay tuned for more information. In the meantime – watch our video showing just some examples of all that dyslexic people have achieved over the years.