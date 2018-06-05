Launching Finding My Virginity paperback

Thrilled to share my new autobiography Finding My Virginity in paperback, which is available to order in UK stores and online now.

If you thought a lot had happened in the last 20 years, the last 12 months have been particularly interesting.

There have been so many adventures in the year since I finished this book, which details the personal story of the past two decades of my life. I’ve written some more chapters about the devastating hurricanes that destroyed our home and much of the Caribbean, our exciting new businesses, including Virgin Hyperloop, and of course getting very, very close to space with Virgin Galactic’s latest progress.

I’ve also had to make an addition to my list of 75 near death experiences… but I’ll let you find that one out for yourself.

Image from Virgin.com

The book starts out where Losing My Virginity left off and tells the story of my life and the growth of Virgin over the past 20 years. It reveals how my home moved from a houseboat to a paradise island, while my company has grown from a UK business to a global brand. My dream of flying private citizens to space has gone from a childhood fantasy to the brink of reality, and my focus has shifted from battling bigger rivals to changing business for good. In this time I’ve experienced joy, heartbreak, hurricanes, business (and other) highs, grief, records, doubt and my toughest ever crisis.

I’ve been asked a few times to explain the title Finding My Virginity – it’s all about never losing the thrill of trying something for the first time. That’s how I live my life every day – trying new things, enjoying new experiences, failing, falling, flying and pushing forwards.

The paperback is a perfect summer read as it’s much lighter (and cheaper!) than the hardback (and I'm not biased!). Once you grab your copy of the book I’d love to know what you think. You can read feedback from other readers and add your own comments using the hashtag #FindingMyVirginity – I’ll be keeping an eye out for the best posts.

It’s funny looking back over your life and writing your autobiography – I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself. I hope you enjoy it.