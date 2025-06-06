I wholeheartedly believe most people are fundamentally kind, decent and want to do good in the world. But when some people get into positions of power, this instinct can sometimes get lost.

This can lead to a dreadful loss of reputation, not just for the individual, but for the country they lead as well. A great reputation takes a long time to build, and a very short time to destroy.

Imagine a land known for opening its arms to newcomers, creating a vibrant, diverse society and an unprecedentedly dynamic economy.

Imagine a land collaborating with the world, trading goods, exchanging ideas, helping other places to grow and thrive while creating new opportunities at home too.

Imagine a land that offers aid to those in need, protects its allies when they are threatened, and always keeps its promises.

Imagine a land that treats all of its citizens equally, providing healthcare, protecting education and sanctifying civil and human rights.

To me, that sounds like a land of kindness and strength. A land of opportunity, you might say. A land of the free, even.

Now imagine the opposite. Picture all of those values being torn down, all those laws being ripped up, all those promises being broken. How overwhelmingly sad.

But kindness is strength. And humanity is remarkably resilient. As James Baldwin said: “There may not be as much humanity in the world as one would like to see. But there is some. There’s more than one would think.”

Just Imagine.