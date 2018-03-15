Keep working while you build the dream

For millions of people, the biggest barrier to starting a business isn’t access to resources, support or mentoring. It's simply not being able to quit their day job, to spend time developing their concept. With responsibilities to manage and bills to pay, the option of handing in that resignation letter is often an unaffordable and unrealistic luxury.

But not being able to quit your job shouldn’t mean you have to quit your dream – instead it should complement it. Some of the world’s most successful companies began as side projects, with their founders working evenings or weekends to turn their ideas into realities. Virgin is a prime example of this – all of our Virgin businesses started while we were working on something else.