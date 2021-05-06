Kate Winslet and must-see TV

My wife Joan and I have always loved tucking into a great boxset together, and this year there has been more time than usual to settle down on the sofa. Our current favourite is the wonderful new Kate Winslet show Mare of Easttown.

I might be biased, as Kate is a dear friend and part of the family since marrying my nephew Ned. They met here on Necker Island in 2011 when we survived a hurricane and a huge fire, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Jack Brockway

Regardless, Kate’s performance as a detective in small-town Pennsylvania is absolutely gripping. Just when you think you know what's coming, you have to rethink your logic and prepare for so much more. It’s a remarkable transformation by a true giant of her field.

In many areas, people do get better with experience – from Nadal and Djokovic in tennis, to The Rolling Stones in music – and it’s certainly the case with Kate, who has an astounding body of work behind her but is reaching new heights.

It’s the definition of must-see TV, which reminded me of the Virgin Media BAFTAs coming up. You can vote for your Virgin Media Must-See Moment of the year, from a shortlist including Diversity’s powerful Britain’s Got Talent performance, and Nigella’s already-iconic “Mee-cro-wah-vay”.

Virgin Media

I’m sure Kate will need to prepare a speech or two for next year’s awards season. In the meantime, what have you been watching this year that has made you smile or caught your eye?