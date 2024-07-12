It’s time for President Biden to make the most important decision of his life

As a global citizen, I am watching the ongoing discussion about the US election and the political future of President Biden with growing unease, as I’m sure many people around the world are. The US presidency holds unprecedented power and influence, even in this increasingly multipolar world. US policy, for better or worse, has tremendous implications for the rest of us, especially for humanity’s capacity to confront the challenges that can only be tackled collectively, like climate change or the rising threats to global security.

And so it seems prudent, if not imperative, for outside observers to speak out on this seminal election, including the question of whether President Biden should continue his re-election bid.

Joe Biden has been an extraordinary President, guiding his nation through a host of difficult challenges. The international community has been hugely impressed by his steadfast support for Ukraine, and his commitment to helping this brave nation fight back against Russia’s unprovoked aggression.

Domestically, a wide range of comprehensive legislative packages have set the US economy on a strong growth path following the devastating COVID pandemic, putting more Americans into work than ever before. He’s got inflation under control. His decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and the subsequent announcement of unprecedented investments in climate solutions, climate resilience and clean energy are already delivering results, creating enormous opportunities for sustainable growth and jobs. And I applaud his leadership in standing up for and protecting reproductive rights and choices, pushing back against an extremist agenda that is putting the health and safety of millions of women and girls at risk.

It’s a long record of remarkable accomplishments, as was his time as Vice-President alongside Barack Obama. But in light of recent events, I fear that the way history will judge President Biden’s presidency and legacy is now at risk. Now is the time that he should consider what’s at stake and step back from another run. Whether in politics or in business, a true hallmark of forward-looking leadership is to build a lasting legacy, and that includes knowing when to hand over the baton to a younger generation that can take over and move the country and humanity forward.

President Biden has managed to surround himself with great and capable people. His administration and the Democratic Party are blessed with many political talents, women and men of all backgrounds, who can build on his legacy. There are so many talented younger people who can take up the mantle now.

For him, standing down now wouldn’t have to mean the end of a lifetime in public service, either. He could still do enormous good in the world. But his desire to carry on has created a dangerous distraction from the issues this presidential race should really focus on. It’s not too late to make the right decision now and step aside – for America, and for the free world.