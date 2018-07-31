If we can change business for good, we should also make an effort to change the world for the better

We can make business better by incorporating purpose into the heart of everything we can do. At Virgin, we’re on a mission to change business for good by being inclusive and looking after our people. But we want to go a step further and also have a positive impact on the world around us.

One of the best ways to make change happen on a large scale is collaboration. We have incubated organisations bringing together thought leaders to tackle the biggest problems of our time – such as The B Team and the Carbon War Room (which has now merged with the Rocky Mountain Institute), who are fighting climate change. Ocean Unite also partner with many different environmental groups to campaign for ocean protection and it’s great to see positive changes happening all around us every day.

How is your business trying to change the world for the better?