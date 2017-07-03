How I get things done

To say that life as an entrepreneur and business leader is busy is an understatement. So, in order to make sure I achieve everything that not only needs to get done but also everything I want to get done, I make lists – lots of them.

I have always lived my life by making lists. These vary from lists of people to call, lists of ideas, lists of companies to set up, lists of people who can make things happen. I also have lists of topics to blog about, lists of tweets to send, and lists of upcoming plans.

Image by Owen Buggy

Each day I work through these lists. By ticking off each task, my ideas take shape and plans move forward. To help you turn your ideas into a reality, here are my top 10 tips for making lists:

1. Write down every single idea you have, no matter how big or small

2. Always carry a notebook

3. Find a list method that works for you. Doodles, bullet-points, charts what suits you best?

4. Make a list of small, manageable tasks to complete every day

5. Mark off every completed task youll find making each tick very satisfying

6. Make your goals measurable so you know if your plans are working

7. Set far off, outlandish goals. What do you want to have achieved by 2020? How about 2050?

8. Include personal goals in your lists, not just business

9. Share your goals with others. You can help motivate each other further

10. Celebrate your successes then make new lists of new goal

Image from Virgin Australia

How do you make sure you get things done?